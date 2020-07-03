Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Palace Cinemas Byron Bay has reopen with restricted operations.
Palace Cinemas Byron Bay has reopen with restricted operations.
News

Cinemas reopen with restrictions

Javier Encalada
3rd Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE POP CORN machine is on, the choc tops are cold and the films are ready to go on screen – Palace Cinemas Byron Bay reopened its doors yesterday.

General Manager Eli Ayo said all nine rooms are open, but with some restrictions.

“This first week we have screenings from noon to 7pm, seven days a week,” he said.

“As of next week, we may resume morning sessions with possible 10 or 11am screenings.”

Although all cinemas are open, physical distancing has been guaranteed by blocking some seating.

“Our biggest cinema can seat 91 people normally, and at the moment we can seat up to 43 in that room,” Mr Ayo said.

“Our smallest room has a capacity of 51 seats and is currently reduced to 24.

“We opened our doors last week just for takeaway choctops and we received a very positive response from our customers who were very keen on coming back to see films.

“Overall, the vibe is excited and we are getting lots of bookings online,” he explained.

The cinema is offering online bookings and card payments, with no cash is allowed at the counters.

The films available go from family flicks such as Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs and Sonic the Hedgehog, to more adult films such as The Invisible Man and Romantic Road, among others.

Palace Club members can access a special of five tickets for $40 and $2 choctops.

General Manager of Palace Cinemas Byron Bay, Eli Ayo.
General Manager of Palace Cinemas Byron Bay, Eli Ayo.
byron bay northern rivers entertaiment palace cinemas byron bay whatson
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Catastrophic’: 20km traffic jam predicted at QLD border

        premium_icon ‘Catastrophic’: 20km traffic jam predicted at QLD border

        News The Queensland border finally opens next week, but concerns have been raised that new restrictions will be hard to police.

        Property tycoon’s link to controversial development

        premium_icon Property tycoon’s link to controversial development

        News Former owner of a tropical island is key player in major development

        Your questions about our new format answered

        Your questions about our new format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        $8 million plan to protect beach users from sharks

        premium_icon $8 million plan to protect beach users from sharks

        News Drones, smart drumlines and listening stations will be used