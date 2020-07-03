Cinemas reopen with restrictions

THE POP CORN machine is on, the choc tops are cold and the films are ready to go on screen – Palace Cinemas Byron Bay reopened its doors yesterday.

General Manager Eli Ayo said all nine rooms are open, but with some restrictions.

“This first week we have screenings from noon to 7pm, seven days a week,” he said.

“As of next week, we may resume morning sessions with possible 10 or 11am screenings.”

Although all cinemas are open, physical distancing has been guaranteed by blocking some seating.

“Our biggest cinema can seat 91 people normally, and at the moment we can seat up to 43 in that room,” Mr Ayo said.

“Our smallest room has a capacity of 51 seats and is currently reduced to 24.

“We opened our doors last week just for takeaway choctops and we received a very positive response from our customers who were very keen on coming back to see films.

“Overall, the vibe is excited and we are getting lots of bookings online,” he explained.

The cinema is offering online bookings and card payments, with no cash is allowed at the counters.

The films available go from family flicks such as Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs and Sonic the Hedgehog, to more adult films such as The Invisible Man and Romantic Road, among others.

Palace Club members can access a special of five tickets for $40 and $2 choctops.