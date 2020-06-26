Cinemas ready to reopen their doors

CINEMAS have confirmed they will be reopening their doors next week.

Ballina Fair Cinemas announced yesterday it will be reopening on July 2.

“We are excited to announce that we will be opening up again from Thursday July 2 (limited opening hours to start),” the social media post said.

“We are working hard to organise a program for all age groups and will post a program soon as we finalise the movies.”

Cinemas are trying to figure out what films to screen, given that US production and distribution companies are not supplying many films worldwide.

Some of the films that were due to screen back in April and may have now been delayed for the final quarter of the year, with Disney’s live action film Mulan set to open in July, Trolls 2 in September, Wonder Woman 1984 in October, 007 No Time To Die in November and Military Wives, which was already released in March, to be re-released on December.

In Lismore, Event Cinemas also confirmed it will also reopen on July 2, with tickets going on sale soon.

Cinebuzz members can save 50 per cent on all full price adult tickets across every movie experience, all-day.

Some of the new films pre-announced by BCC Lismore are Love Sarah and David Copperfield on July 2, The Broken Hearts Gallery and The King of Staten Island for July 16, and Disney’s Mulan on July 23.

In Byron Bay, although the cinema is reopening on July 2, Palace Cinemas have now tickets and choc tops on sale.

The Byron cinema is offering Connoisseur choc-tops for $2 from every Palace Cinema location nationally in the week leading to the reopening, on now and until July 1, takeaway only.

They will also be offering members of their Movie Club access to purchase eTicket bundles, with five eTickets for $40.

