Bank shooting leaves four dead

Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FOUR people were killed, including the gunman, and several injured Thursday morning after he opened fire at a bank in downtown Cincinnati, according to reports.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said the shooter opened fire at the loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank building at Fountain Square before he entered the lobby.

It was unclear if the gunman shot himself or was shot by police. The scene was declared secure at about 9.15 am (11:15pm AEST).

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the gunman was "actively shooting innocent victims" and that it was a "horrific" scene.

Police said there were several victims in the area of 511 Walnut St. in the city's central business district, a few blocks from Great American Ball Park along the Ohio River.

One victim was located at Fifth and Walnut streets, while another was discovered inside a nearby Graeter's ice cream shop, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Three men and one woman were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with gunshot wounds, hospital officials said.

Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square in Cincinnati. Picture: AP

Zach Fritzhand, who works nearby, said he saw several people on stretchers who were not moving.

"There was definitely a lot of blood involved," he told the Enquirer.

Michael Richardson, who works in the Fifth Third Bank building, was just outside the main doors when he heard gunshots and saw a man firing inside the lobby.

"I looked behind me and saw the guy - he shot and then he shot again. After that I started running. I went around to the north side of the building and sat down," he said.

Richardson added that he saw a cop dragging a bleeding woman out of the bank lobby.

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley stands at the scene as emergency personnel and police respond to reports of a shooting near Fountain Square, Cincinnati. Picture: AP

The FBI sent agents to the scene to assist Cincinnati police.

"Fountain Square and the surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic," police said.

University of Cincinnati Medical Center hospital officials said they received four people suffering gunshot wounds.

"Our physicians and staff are focused on caring for the patients and their families. We prepare for situations like these and hope they never happen," Amanda Nageleisen, UC Health spokeswoman, said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and all involved."

