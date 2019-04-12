Cigarette sparks fire at house

FIREFIGHTERS: A Fire & Rescue NSW crew from Brunswick Heads quickly extinguished burning furniture and prevented it spreading to the rest of the house at Ocean Shores on Friday morning.

FIREFIGHTERS: A Fire & Rescue NSW crew from Brunswick Heads quickly extinguished burning furniture and prevented it spreading to the rest of the house at Ocean Shores on Friday morning. Trevor Veale

QUICK work by firefighters meant a small fire did not spread in a home at Ocean Shores on Friday morning.

Around 10.23am firefighters from Fire & Rescue NSW at Brunswick Heads extinguished a fire started by a cigarette at 18 Mundurra Avenue, Ocean Shores.

Captain Graeme Wakely said two Fire & Rescue appliances as well as the Rural Fire Service were altered to the incident.

He praised the resident for immediately calling for assistance.

"A cigarette butt had found its way onto a lounge seat,” he said.

"The resident did the right thing and called triple-0.”

Capt Wakely said as only one fire truck was needed the second appliance and the RFS were not needed at the scene and were stood down.

"The fire has been extinguished,” he said.