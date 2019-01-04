Cicada trail can help bass fisherman

Fisherman should keep an eye out for cicada's sitting above deep water.

Melanie Doheny

IT'S HARD to hear yourself think on some waterways because of the cicadas.

At peak times their din can exceed 100dB - jet takeoff noise levels - but to fish like bass, bream and even carp, it's like ringing a dinner bell.

It's no surprise that these fish, and other species, can gather around the noisiest trees on the river and it's not hard to imagine that the noise travels a long way under water.

If you can find a tree full of cicadas overhanging deep water, you've hit the jackpot.

You've happened on a spot that provides fish with shade, shelter and food - the same things we find ourselves seeking on hot summer days.

If there's one fish that loves day after day of hot, fine weather, it's the bass.

With the barometer never straying far from 1014hPa and air temps bottoming at 20 degrees and topping out in the low 30s for the past fortnight, bass anglers are loving the predictability of their quarry's behaviour at the moment.

Hot days full of dropping cicadas, beetle hatches on warm evenings, frogs and shrimp active all night and herrings flicking at dusk and dawn signal a time of plenty.

Surface lures emulating most of these forms of life will get whacked by eager bass and even when their stomachs are crammed, stroppy fish will tail-slap a surface lure out of sheer aggression.

In brackish and salt water, bream will nip at cicada lures, especially more natural models like the Tiemco Softshell Cicada.

The next whiting to take a cicada lure meant for a bream will not be the first, but whiting do prefer prawn imitations like the standby Bassday Sugapen 70 or the new smaller 58mm model.

The bigger tides around Sunday's new moon should be good for whiting in all the lower estuaries, whether you cast a lure, a worm or a yabby.

And if you're really serious about picking up the most and the best whiting, consider a night expedition at high tide over the shallow flats using live prawns.

Prawning at night with a scoop net isn't really a thing around here like it is in southern NSW but it's not that hard to pick up enough prawns to convert into a brilliant feed of whiting.

The current "dark” of the moon is the ideal time to give it a go.

Variable conditions

THE steady northerly weather isn't doing the ocean fishing any great favours, with water temps still fluctuating by more than three degrees over just a day or two.

Even those who have gone way out wide report dull green water one day and clear indigo stuff the next, and the Gold Coast billfish reports are also patchy.

Brett at Ballina Bait and Tackle says there's been enough good water to trigger smaller mahi mahi off the Ballina FAD with some bigger ones taken out wider around the trap floats, along with snapper and pearlies down below and bar cod right out on the continental shelf.

The variable water conditions continue on the surf line, with whiting, tailor and dart in the clean water one day and mulloway, bream and shovelnose rays in the murky stuff the next.

And still the odd small salmon is being caught in those cool beach upwellings.