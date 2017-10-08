'Chunk' of man's ear bitten off in fight

Two parties punched, kicked and bit a male victim before police broke up the fight. Photo: FILE

A 26-YEAR-OLD male was taken to hospital for treatment after a chunk of his ear was bitten off in a brawl.

At about 12.30am this morning, police drove across three people fighting in Jonson St Byron Bay.

A male and female were found to have assaulted the male known to them by punching him numerous times before the male bit a chunk of the victim's ear off.

The female kicked the victim while he was on the ground.

Police broke up the fight and arrested both the male and female.

The female - aged 30 - has been charged and bailed to appear before the Byron Bay Local Court on October 19.

The male is currently in custody awaiting interview and charging.