Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHOCKING MOMENT: Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist Jess Lamb after shaving her head.
SHOCKING MOMENT: Fraser Coast Chronicle journalist Jess Lamb after shaving her head. Cody Fox
News

Chronicle journalist Jess braves the shave for good cause

Carlie Walker
by
31st Mar 2019 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAIR one minute, gone the next.

On Friday night, Chronicle journalist Jessica Lamb sacrificed the locks she'd been growing for three years for a greater cause - to raise funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

In total Ms Lamb raised more than $2860, with the biggest donation coming from Chronicle general manager Brett Hanwright.

Earlier this year, Mr Hanwright told Jess if she did the shave, he'd donate $1000.

Both came through on their promises.

Her inspiration was her friend, Andrew Smith, who is currently battling testicular cancer.

Ms Lamb's boyfriend Matt Smith promised if she reached $2000, he'd also be brave and shave.

So on Friday night, that's what he did, along with raising an extra $50 for the cause by sacrificing his moustache.

Journalist Jessica Lamb before she shaves her head.
Journalist Jessica Lamb before she shaves her head. Annie Perets

More Stories

chronicle jessica lamb journalist shave for a cure
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Fix potholes so people can escape sex pests: Councillor

    premium_icon Fix potholes so people can escape sex pests: Councillor

    Council News THE road at Byron's nude beach should be upgraded so that "some woman who's being followed... doesn't fall over in a pothole and break her ankle”.

    REVEALED: The richest and poorest suburbs in our area

    premium_icon REVEALED: The richest and poorest suburbs in our area

    News New data shows massive differences on the Northern Rivers

    $1.3 million restaurant would have 'world-class' views

    premium_icon $1.3 million restaurant would have 'world-class' views

    News Plans have been lodged for a new cafe next to a popular lookout

    Should this North Coast beach get a new name?

    premium_icon Should this North Coast beach get a new name?

    Council News Ballina Shire Council will invite public submissions on a new name