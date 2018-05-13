Chromeo is head over heels about Splendour

CANADIAN music duo Chromeo has debuted a new track: Bad Decision, a song they will perform for local audiecenes at Splendour in the Grass 2018.

Chromeo is the iconic duo of Montreal natives and high school best friends Dave 1 (David Macklovitch) and P-Thugg (Patrick Gemayel), who brought back 1980s funky electronica one hit song at the time.

The group rose to prominence with their seminal 2007 release Fancy Footwork, which heralded the dawn of the 1980s electro-funk revival.

The song is the latest release from their highly anticipated forthcoming album Head Over Heels, out June 15 on Big Beat/Atlantic Records.

The album cover shows both musicians on high heels, mini skirts and jackets.

The band performed the Head Over Heels lead single Must've Been on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday alongside DRAM, legendary funk guitarist Jesse Johnson and The Roots.

Head Over Heels, recorded over the past two years at Chromeo's Los Angeles studio, is the group's most collaborative effort to date.

Bridging generations and sub-genres, it features guest vocals from The-Dream, Stefflon Don, French Montana and Amber Mark, among others, plus musical contributions from neo-soul legend Raphael Saadiq, 2000s R&B mastermind Rodney Jerkins, D'Angelo collaborator Pino Palladino and Nuyorican jazz ensemble Onyx Collective, among others.

Head Over Heels is Dave 1 and P-Thugg's heartfelt love letter to the funk, soul and R&B that has influenced them since their teenage years.

Bad Decision follows the single Must've Been featuring DRAM- released a month ago and already streamed close to five million times - as well as Juice, and Bedroom Calling featuring The-Dream.

After a smashing set on Coachella's main stage this year, the band will continue their festival run with appearances at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Osheaga, Primavera Sound as well as Splendour In The Grass - along with two special side shows in Sydney and Melbourne.