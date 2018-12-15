Menu
Christmas lights at Raceview
Life

Christmas the 'old fashioned way' a popular addition

Andrew Korner
by
15th Dec 2018 1:39 AM
FOR A first foray into the world of frontyard Christmas lights, tow truck driver Mick Watkins has put on a fair show in this year's Ipswich Christmas Lights Competition.

The Raceview dad has fond memories of the days when residents of nearby Nolan St were famous for creating a Christmas wonderland, and tried to make his display as traditional as possible.

That's not to say there was nothing extravagant in the make-up of the display on Mahogany St.

It features a 5m tall reindeer, bubbles, and a Christmas version of the Cars character Tow Mater.

"We started setting up in October. I don't normally have a front fence so that was one of the first things we did," Mr Watkins said.

"Everyone seems to love what we've done. We are getting comments from people saying it is the best they've seen."

 

An inflatable Tow Mater from the kids' movie Cars.
An inflatable Tow Mater from the kids' movie Cars. Contributed

The Watkins' display was one of the front-runners in the Christmas lights competition, co-sponsored by River 94.9, the QT and Ipswich City Council.

The winners of the competition will be announced tonight as part of the Christmas Wonderland celebration in Nerima Gardens, Queens Park.

Regardless of the final result, Mr Watkins said he was keen to go bigger and better.

The lights display at Mahogany St, Raceview has proven popular this year.
The lights display at Mahogany St, Raceview has proven popular this year. Contributed

"Next year, we are looking at opening up the garage for a walk-through display," he said.

"We will certainly go upwards and outwards with it next year."

The display will remain open to the public until Christmas night, at 36 Mahogany St.

 

The Christmas lights display at Mahogany St, Raceview
The Christmas lights display at Mahogany St, Raceview Contributed
