Christmas present for beach goers with foreshore upgrade

The Main Beach foreshore in front of the Evans Head Surf Club is getting a serious upgrade expected to be finished by Christmas.

BY Christmas, the foreshore directly in front of the Evans Head-Casino Surf Life Saving Club will be unrecognisable.

Imagine sitting at a breakfast bar on a high stool facing the ocean as you finish your muffin before going for a surf.

Right now, it look a bit of mess as a sandstone rock wall is being installed, benches and shelter and earthworks are underway to make the area more accessible.

The $185,000 revitalisation project aims to redesign beach access points and viewing platforms, install new showers with raised decks, and the construction of a new sandstone retaining wall which will double as seating.

The makeover of the foreshore space will provide wheelchair and pram accessibility.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said the renewal of this popular space was identified as a priority by the community at a number of public meetings and local user groups were consulted about what was needed in the high traffic area.

The Bowling Club, surf club, long boarders and half tide board clubs all had input into the revamp.

"We're making the turf more durable with a specific product underneath it," Mr Macdonald said.

"There will be a breakfast bar with stools."

Evans Head's Main Beach is a popular recreation spot for 3000 residents and thousands of visitors who came to the holiday destination year round, he said.

Included in the extensive landscaping work was the installation of specialised wood and wire erosion control fencing, while the installation of raised shower platforms would allow the effective drainage of sand and water, improving the amenity of the area for beach users Mr Macdonald said project was scheduled to be finished early December.

"The Evans Head community and its many visitors will be able to enjoy the new and improved precinct in time for Christmas," he said.

The foreshore enhancement had been a key priority for Evans Head and was made possible by a successful grant application under round two of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund, Mr Macdonald said.