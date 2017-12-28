Christmas lightning show sets house alight

GRATEFUL: Candace Garam, of Sydney, in front of the section of roof in the Alstonville house where the fire started after lightning struck the roof during the Christmas Day storm.

ALSTONVILLE family had an eventful Christmas Day after a lightning strike sparked a fire inside their roof on Monday night.

Candace Garam and her partner were visiting her family in Alstonville for the holiday period when the lightning struck their residence at 5:30pm.

"We were all about to sit down and enjoy dinner and the next minute a big thunder and lightning struck just in front of the kitchen," Ms Garam said.

"We were in the pool like five minutes before and Dad was like maybe we shouldn't be here, so we came up (but) we didn't think it would be to that extent."

Ms Garam said they were all out on the balcony filming the "massive strikes" coming down in the region when they heard the impact of the strike that set their roof alight.

"We had a good laugh and scream, and the next minute there is smoke billowing out of the roof space," she said.

"We all got hoses because we thought it was on the roof with the solar panels but it turns out it was in the roof space."

Ms Garam recalled feeling quite panicked as the family scrambled to put out the fire.

She then called 000 and emergency services were on their property within 15 minutes.

"It was Christmas Day, the guys were giving up their festivities with family and friends to come down," she said.

"We had the Alstonville fire-fighters, the Rural Fire Service and the SES crews and also Energy Australia came down as well."

"(They) came out and practically saved the day, on Christmas no less, so we are really grateful for that."

The family said they were extremely thankful for the support they received from all emergency personnel on Christmas Day.

"We tried to give them a case of beer, but they couldn't accept it for work place regulation reasons, so we just wanted to give them an honourable mention that we are so grateful they came out," Ms Garam said.

"My parents older and we're not going to climb in the roof space so we are pretty chuffed they came out."

"So to each an every one of you, thank you so much for coming to our aid on Christmas Day."