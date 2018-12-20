Menu
The festive season is no time to take a break on road safety, Amber Hooker writes.
Christmas is no time for a break on road safety

Amber Hooker
20th Dec 2018 7:44 AM
CHRISTMAS time fills me with dread.

Sure, I look forward to a week-long feast on delicious all-Aussie leg ham and a fridge packed with leftovers.

I'm happy to lap up the gifts and give gifts in return.

But as I ready to brave the crowds on my first, and hopefully only, Chirstmas shopping expedition, the nerves are welling up.

But it's not the people I fear, nor my pending empty bank account. It's the roads.

I often use this platform to rant about road safety, but at this time of year I don't think you can overplay the message.

Today's Daily pages are riddled with consequences of drivers doing the wrong thing.

Splashed on page 2 is perhaps the most sad-yet-adorable koala photo since a fireman hand-fed Sam water after the 2009 bushfires.

In a fluro-pink cast stencilled with reindeer and a Christmas tree is Rebecca, who is recovering from a broken elbow at Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital after she was hit by a car. Her rescuer's message is clear: "Slow down on the roads".

Rebecca the koala was hit by a car and is being treated at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.
Rebecca the koala was hit by a car and is being treated at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Warren Lynam

Underneath, a man is accused of stealing a 70-year-old's vehicle and going on a two-week crime spree. He was a learner driver and high on drugs when he is alleged to have committed dozens of offences.

On Tuesday, a mother was sentenced in Caloundra Magistrates Court for driving nearly four-times the limit with her two young children and another woman in the car. Someone commented on the article: "Give her a break, it's Christmas".

I don't know whether this was said tongue-in-cheek, but the festive season is no time to take a break on road safety.

Look out for wildlife, look out for each other and have a merry Christmas.

