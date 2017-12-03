Christmas in the Park, 'set to be fantastic'

Alstonville Christmas in the Park will be bigger and better than ever this year thanks to all the fantastic sponsors.

ALSTONVILLE'S Christmas in the Park will be bigger and better than ever after receiving a record number of community donations.

The annual event will be back again on December 8 at Elizabeth Ann Brown Park.

It will feature Christmas carols, jumping castles, climbing wall, baby animal zoo, free sausage sizzle, kids craft and much more.

Organised by the combined churches of the plateau, Pastor Trent Minton, from the Alstonville Baptist Church, is very excited at the community's support.

"We have been overwhelmed with the incredible support and generosity given to the event," Pastor Trent said.

"Local businesses and organisations have rallied behind Christmas in the Park, because it is such a wonderful free event for our community.

"We are very blessed to have a local business community who supports not-for-profit events."

Lynette Outerbridge from Century 21 in Alstonville said she loves supporting Christmas in the Park because it brings the community together.

One of the major highlights of Christmas in the Park is the showcasing of local choirs and music groups and Veronica Lovejoy from ISM Alstonville is looking forward to her students taking the stage.

"We're excited because it's the first year our music school has been a part of this great community event. Our students will be singing Christmas carols and we'll also have a group performing on pianos," Mrs Lovejoy said.

"Each year the Christmas in the Park committee works hard to improve on the year before and so that means this year's event is set to be fantastic," Pastor Trent said.

The event will run from 4.30 to 7.30pm and people are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and sit back and enjoy the event.