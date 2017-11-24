Menu
Our wonky Christmas tree is back again this year

Suskia Travis and Ebony Duff, 5, of Lismore love the Lismore tree and are happy to see it decorated for christmas.
Samantha Poate
by

IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Lismore CBD.

As the wonky tree at the intersection of Woodlark St and Keen St has been decorated once again to display the towns Christmas Spirit.

Suskia Travis, who has lived in Lismore for 17 years, said she loves this time of year and the familiarity it brings as the tree undergoes a spruce of Christmas cheer.

"I like it, I like Christmas, I like the tree and I like that it's familiar," she said.

"It it a community feeling with the community tree."

Ms Travis said she loves the tree despite the fact the tree looks bent.

"It gives it character, no one is perfect," she said.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said the bent tree was a local icon.

"(It) represent our strength and diversity," Cr Smith said.

"I wouldn't have our Christmas tree any other way.

"I also think our recycled Christmas trees - a gift from Council staff to the community - have also captured people's imaginations in recent years and they are a perfect complement to the bent tree.

"Here in Lismore we like to celebrate our differences!"

Ms Travis said she definitely preferred the bent tree in town.

"I wasn't as keen on the recycled tree last year, I prefer the traditional tree," she said.

