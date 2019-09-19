Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Christmas comes early for workers

by Sarah Vogler
19th Sep 2019 12:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

LABOR is pushing ahead with plans to make the night before Christmas a public holiday with laws to enact the change to be introduced today.

The Courier-Mail can reveal Industrial Relations Minister Grace Grace will move to legislate to make Christmas Eve a public holiday for six hours from 6pm.

It follows a month-long consultation on the move the State estimates could lead to extra wage costs for the public and private sector of up to $136.9 million a year.

The SDA has spearheaded the change, lobbying the government adopt it to ensure workers were properly compensated for the sacrifice of working that night.

Employer groups, however, had asked the government to delay its plans, arguing it would drive up costs for business with little justification and lead to closures.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING

Ms Grace, however, said she believed the majority of the community was in favour, pointing to almost three quarters of the 1779 submissions the Government had received on the proposal that supported the new public holiday compared to 29 per cent who were opposed.

"We received submissions from retail workers, bus drivers, mothers and religious leaders, just to name a few, who wrote of the ever-growing importance of Christmas Eve as a special time for family and friends to come together and celebrate the season and the need to properly compensate those who were required to work," Ms Grace said.

"The Palaszczuk Governments strongly agrees with them. The night before Christmas is as important to families as the day itself.

"Making it a public holiday will give those who have to work, like essential services staff, retail workers and shop employees, better pay for doing so."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk backed the move, insisting it would ensure workers who had to work on the night received "proper compensation".

"The night before Christmas is as important to families as the day itself," she said.

Queensland is the third jurisdiction to make the change after South Australia and the Northern Territory.

More Stories

christmas eve public holiday state government

Top Stories

    'Suspicious' item puts town in lockdown

    'Suspicious' item puts town in lockdown

    Breaking MULTIPLE emergency services have been called to Mullumbimby after a "suspicious item" was discovered.

    Active police operation in Lismore after car chase

    premium_icon Active police operation in Lismore after car chase

    Breaking It impacted traffic into Lismore this morning

    PHOTOS: 'Improvised explosive device' found in laneway

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 'Improvised explosive device' found in laneway

    News "We are certainly treating it as a real device"

    Bright, young destination officer to promote Richmond Valley

    premium_icon Bright, young destination officer to promote Richmond Valley

    Community Small Towns, Big Adventures slogan to bring visitors to our region