Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN CUSTODY: Marcus James Belot, who has 10 charges including arson and robbery, has been remanded in custody after a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.
IN CUSTODY: Marcus James Belot, who has 10 charges including arson and robbery, has been remanded in custody after a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.
Crime

Christmas bail denied for man who lit Byfield fires

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
22nd Dec 2018 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of going on a drug and alcohol-fuelled crazed crime spree through Byfield National Park in August has had his pre-Christmas bail application refused.

Marcus James Belot, who is facing 10 charges including arson and robbery, has been remanded in custody after a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

Belot has also been charged with failing to stop a motor vehicle, obstruct police, possess a dangerous drug, two charges of stealing, one of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one of wilful damage, one of entering a premise and committing an indictable offence, and three breaches of a domestic violence order.

Defence lawyer Will Prizeman said his client was deprived of capacity at the time of the alleged offences as he was plied with marijuana and alcohol, which was not a defence accepted by the mental health court.

The court heard Belot had paranoid schizophrenia, which was exacerbated by the misuse of marijuana in the days leading up to the alleged offending between August 5-8.

Mr Prizeman said Belot, at the time, described himself as the "anti-Christ".

"He destroyed a sign at a volunteer fire station because he believed a firefighter at the station was his nemesis," he said.

Mr Prizeman said Belot's parents had noted a positive change in his behaviour since his incarceration and were willing to have him bailed to their address.

He said Belot was now receiving treatment for his mental health and had been clean of drugs since August 9.

Police will allege Belot lit fires at Waterpark Creek camp site in Byfield National Park on Sunday afternoon, August 5, before fleeing.

It is alleged police tried to intercept a green-coloured Toyota Starlet hatchback, allegedly driven by Belot, who was travelling on the wrong side of the road at excessive speed.

Due to the dangerous manner in which the vehicle was being driven, police were forced to withdraw from the pursuit.

Belot is also accused of assaulting a man with a machete at his Byfield home at 2am on Monday, August 6, before stealing a ute and fleeing Byfield.

Police will allege Belot made it as far as Kin Kin on August 7, where he stole petrol from a service station and broke into another car, before returning to Byfield on August 8.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Belot's criminal history showed he had a "very long outstanding reliance on dangerous drugs".

Mr Clarke said Belot was an unacceptable risk and refused bail.

Belot's matters will be mentioned in court on January 13, 2019.

byfield national park editors picks evade police marcus james belot robbery tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Desperate renters targeted in new scam

    premium_icon Desperate renters targeted in new scam

    Crime PROSPECTIVE tenants are being targeted by fake rental property listings on social media.

    Man threatened to kill three people in separate incidents

    premium_icon Man threatened to kill three people in separate incidents

    Crime He has been granted bail to attend a rehabilitation facility

    What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

    premium_icon What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

    Crime Double demerit points have officially kicked in.

    LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants

    premium_icon LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants

    Business Here's a list of holiday trading hours for your favourites

    Local Partners