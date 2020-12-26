Parents unwrap their new baby born on Christmas Day

Born at 12.12am on Christmas morning, little Arlyn Oscar Long is one very special baby.

Christmas brought the gift of life for Rob Long and Stephanie Do Rosario.

Their son, Arlyn Oscar Long was born at 12.12am, as the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospitals' first Christmas baby.

He follows in the footsteps of his great grandfather who was a Christmas baby three generations before.

"I thought at first I wanted him to have his own day, but it's pretty special," Stephanie said.

Arlyn Long with his parents Rob Long and Stephanie Do Rozario. Picture: Adam Head

For proud new father Rob, the site of his son's face took his breath away.

"I've never been happier, seeing him for the first time it brought tears to my eyes, I nearly feinted."

"Steph's sat in bed, laughing with a big smile on her face and I'm there feinting."

A touch on Christmas magic helped Arlyn recover after being born with his umbilical cord wrapped around his neck.

Arlyn Long with his parents Rob Long and Stephanie Do Rozario. Picture: Adam Head

"The funny thing is Steph was born the exactly the same way," Rob said.

"He was due on Boxing Day so he made an early appearance," Stephanie said.

"There were some complications in there … he just wanted to be an elf."

Arlyn's first day was a big one posing for photos and video-calling Rob's family overseas.

"My mother, she couldn't wait," Rob said.

"We're going to celebrate Christmas tomorrow at Steph's family's house."

Originally published as Christmas baby is best gift ever