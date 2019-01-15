Christensen slams plan to send migrants to north Queensland

FEDERAL MP George Christensen has slammed the State Gvernment's plan to send migrants into north Queensland.

The Member for Dawson said some regional areas were already struggling with high unemployment.

"The response to the latest thought bubble from the Palaszczuk Labor Government, to send migrants to north Queensland communities which are already struggling with high unemployment, needs to be a resounding 'no'," Mr Christensen said.

"The State Government is standing in the way of jobs in the north by holding up approvals for the Adani Carmichael mine, inhibiting agricultural enterprise through dangerous and impractical land-clearing laws, punishing the fishing industry with new measures and dragging their heels on projects to build dams.

"They now want to throw another spanner in the works by flooding the regions with immigrants in areas like Townsville and Bowen that have near double digit unemployment figures."

The State Government plan would see skilled workers head to remote towns like Paroo, Bulloo, Balonne, Emerald and Biloela.

Targeted migrants would include specialist skilled workers such as engineers, as well as refugees who come from remote areas and can work on farms.

Mr Christensen said he would be writing to the federal Immigration Minister to urge him to reject the proposal.

"The Queensland Labor Government won't support the industries that produce jobs in the bush, like mining and agriculture, and they want to make matters worse by crowding out the local job market with thousands of immigrants," Mr Christensen said.

"Sending migrants to regions where there are not enough jobs to go round now makes no sense."