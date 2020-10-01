Chrissy Teigen’s devastating baby update

Chrissy Teigen has suffered a miscarriage.

The model and entrepreneur shared the heartbreaking news on social media today in a devastating post, revealing she and husband John Legend had chosen the name Jack for their third child.

Teigen, 34, was around halfway through her pregnancy.

It comes days after she revealed she'd been admitted to hospital with constant bleeding.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before," the mum-of-two wrote to fans.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

She continued: "We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

“We are shocked,” Teigen wrote today of her devastating loss. Picture: YouTube.

Teigen thanked fans for sending her and Legend "positive energy, thoughts and prayers."

"We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you," she said.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine," Teigen expressed.

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."

She followed up with the gut wrenching words: "Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real."

Sharing his heartache, Legend later reposted his wife's original message, writing simply: "We love you, Jack" with five black heart emojis.

“How can this be real,” Teigen wrote. Picture: Getty Images.

The star posted a series of worrying updates earlier this week about her high-risk pregnancy, revealing she'd been hospitalised after bleeding "constantly".

"I was always, always bleeding. The blood has been going on for a little less than a month. More than a period, definitely not spotting," Teigen told her 31 million Instagram followers in a series of updates from her hospital bed.

"Every time I'd go to the bathroom, it would be blood. Even just laying there, it would be blood. Today the big difference was it was like if you'd turn a faucet on to low and leave it," she said on Monday.

"I was at the point today where I was never stopping bleeding, and that's obviously really bad."

Chrissy Teigen and kids Luna, 4, and Miles, 2. Picture: Instagram

Teigen said the complication had been "hard to come to terms with" because she otherwise felt "really good" and loved being pregnant.

At the time she said there was little that could be done other than wait and hope for the best.

"It's hard because I'm in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything. Basically if I can make it through the next few weeks, we can get through the danger zone. But we have to get through this first. It is scary. We're on it, we're trying everything we can."

Teigen and Legend first revealed they were expecting their third child in August, at the end of Legend's new music video. The clip finished with a shot of Teigen cradling her stomach on the beach while Legend hugged her from behind.

Teigen said the pregnancy was a surprise as she "didn't think" she could get pregnant naturally, without the aid of fertility treatments. The couple's other children - Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 - were conceived after undergoing IVF treatments.

Contact Pregnancy Loss Australia if you have suffered a miscarriage or stillbirth and need support, or Sands on 1300 072 637

Originally published as Chrissy Teigen's devastating baby update