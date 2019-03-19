Mixed fortunes for Golden Slipper favourites

Jockey Blake Shinn returns to scale after riding Yes Yes Yes to victory in race 4, the UNSW Todman Stakes during Randwick Guineas Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, March 9, 2019. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

COSMIC Force is the new favourite for the $3.5 million Longines Golden Slipper after Yes Yes Yes drew the extreme outside barrier for the big race at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday.

The all-important barrier draw was held Tuesday morning with the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Cosmic Force drawing perfectly in gate two while Yes Yes Yes drew gate 19.

This resulted in Ladbrokes price assessors reshaping Golden Slipper betting with Cosmic Force firming from $6 to $5 favouritism while Yes Yes Yes eased from $5 to $7. Microphone and Tenley are on the second line of betting at $6.

Yes Yes Yes drew 19 but will start out of the 16 barrier, the starting position which has produced Slipper winners Phelan Ready (2009) and Vancouver (2015).

Godolphin trainer James Cummings had a mixed bag at the barriers with Microphone drawing the coveted rails barrier, Pin Sec to come out of Five and Tenley.

Cummings other runners Kiamichi drew 17 and Exhilarates 18. Their stablemate and first emergency Bivouac drew barrier eight.

Godolphin have seven runners in the extended field and their runners will use the following caps: Microphone - blue cap; Lyre - white; Tenley - red; Pin Sec - black; Kiamichi - yellow; Exhilarates - green; Bivouac - pink.

Cosmic Force is the new favourite for the Golden Slipper. (AAP Image/Simon Bullard)

THE 2019 GOLDEN SLIPPER FIELD WITH BARRIERS:

1. Yes Yes Yes 56.5kg (19) Trainer: Chris Waller, Jockey: Blake Shinn

2. Microphone 56.5kg (1) Trainer: James Cummings, Jockey: Hugh Bowman

3. Time To Reign 56.5kg (9) Trainer: Gary Portelli, Jockey: Jason Collett

4. Free Of Debt 56.5kg (10) Trainer: Chris Bieg, Jockey: Dwayne Dunn

5. Cosmic Force 56.5kg (2) Trainer: Peter and Paul Snowden, Jockey: Mark Zahra

6. Dubious 56.5kg (16) Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Jockey: Michael Walker

7. Lyre 54.5kg (13) Trainer: Anthony Freedman, Jockey: Luke Currie

8. Lankan Star 54.5kg (3) Trainer: David and B Hayes & T Dabernig, Jockey: Damien Oliver

9. Tenley 54.5kg (6) Trainer: James Cummings, Jockey: James McDonald

10. Pin Sec 54.5kg (5) Trainer: James Cummings, Jockey: Tommy Berry

11. Anaheed 54.5kg (7) Trainer: Peter and Paul Snowden, Jockey: Tim Clark

12. Kiamichi 54.5kg (17) Trainer: James Cummings, Jockey: Damian Lane

13. Catch Me 54.5kg (12) Trainer: Peter and Paul Snowden, Jockey: Corey Brown

14. Vincere Volare 54.5kg (11) Trainer: Tony Gollan, Jockey: Sam Clipperton

15. Exhilarates 54.5kg (18) Trainer: James Cummings, Jockey: K McEvoy

16. Loving Gaby 54.5kg (15) Trainer: Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Jockey: Oisin Murphy

EMERGENCIES

17. Bivouac 56.5kg (8) Trainer: James Cummings, Jockey: Brad Rawiller

18. Rome 56.5kg (4) Trainer: Peter and Paul Snowden, Jockey: TBC

19. Bellevue Hill 56.5kg (14) Trainer: Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Jockey: TBC