Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Chris Waller. Picture: Getty Images
Chris Waller. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Waller’s Coast stable strikes again

by Mark Oberhardt AAP
7th Apr 2018 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREMIER Sydney trainer Chris Waller's first Toowoomba victory would not rate highly on his list of achievements but his winner Another Dollar could be headed to bigger things.

The three-year-old ($3.80) made it two wins from four starts when she beat a field of older horses in the fillies and mares benchmark 75 (1300m) on Saturday. It was Waller's 30th overall Queensland winner and his 25th metropolitan victory from his Gold Coast stable, which he opened in August.

Waller trains the daughter of top Kiwi sire Ocean Park for a syndicate headed by one of his biggest owners, Frank Cook.

Waller's Queensland stable manager, Paul Shailer, said Another Dollar loomed as winter carnival horse.

"We thought she might have had a bit of class on them today and she has done a good job to beat the more experienced mares," he said.

"We can start to look at the better races in the winter carnival over a bit of ground."

chris waller horse racing
Coles frozen fruit linked to hepatitis A outbreak

Coles frozen fruit linked to hepatitis A outbreak

Health THE outbreak has been linked to an imported frozen product after seven infected people were found to have eaten the product.

  • 7th Apr 2018 4:34 PM
This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

News Where to get fresh produce and great coffee from

5000 submissions on housing proposals

5000 submissions on housing proposals

Council News Concerns raised over issues such as traffic and environmental impact

Someone stole my bike and I feel 'violated'

Someone stole my bike and I feel 'violated'

Letters to the Editor A "greedy” and disrespectful theft has devastated a Casino woman

Local Partners