Cats secure Scott until 2022

GEELONG has signed premiership coach Chris Scott to a new contract taking him to the end of 2022.

The three-year extension ties Scott to the Cats until the end of 2022, which would make him the club's second-longest serving coach.

With the Cats preparing to play for a finals berth against Gold Coast on Saturday, Scott said he had his eye on this year while being motivated by the longer term.

"When we look at the possibilities in front of us, it's really exciting," Scott said.

"We still think we're in contention at the moment so we're not going to pass up that opportunity quite easily.

"But we've always been aware that it's difficult in this competition, being as equalised as it is, to stay up there.

"We've always had an eye towards the future and this (contract) reflects that."

Chris Scott, with skipper Joel Selwood, has committed to the Cats until 2022. Picture: AAP

Scott led Geelong to the 2011 premiership in his first season at the helm and the Cats have finished in the top four a further four times.

But despite his win rate of 69.5 per cent being the best in AFL history for a coach with more than 100 games, the Cats have won just three finals since the 2011 flag.

All up, Scott has coached Geelong in 130 wins from 188 games.

However, Scott has overseen an aggressive list turnover in the past two seasons - which has included 15 debutants - that he believes has the club well-placed for more success.

"I think that's what it (contract extension) is, it's a commitment to the path we're on as a group," Scott said on Monday.

"Cleary not just me, it's the coaching group as well, we've got pretty good stability there.

"We have been through a period over the last seven or eight years transitioning our list, trying to rebuild on the run, and it's probably a reflection that we still think that there's a fair way to go on the journey we're on.

"We have some young players in our team that we've got high hopes for. I'm really looking forward to working with Tim Kelly for a long time, Esava Ratugolea, Tom Stewart, Lachie Fogarty and Charlie Constable.

"It's a big group of players that are quite new to our club. It still feels pretty fresh for us all and we're aware there's a lot of work to be done."

Reg Hickey holds the Geelong record for number of games coached (304) ahead of Mark Thompson (260) with Scott on 188 and Malcolm Blight fourth on 145.

