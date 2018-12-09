Menu
Chris Lynn turns out for Toombul. Picture: David Clark / AAP
Cricket

Lynn puts BBL on notice with 113 off 45

by GREG DAVIS
9th Dec 2018 6:36 PM
MASTER blaster Chris Lynn has warmed up for this summer's Big Bash League with a blistering century in the Queensland Premier Cricket T20 competition.

The Brisbane Heat star smashed 113 runs off 45 balls for Toombul against South Brisbane at Norman Gray Oval, bringing up three figures in 37 balls.

Lynn did not waste much energy running between the wickets as he belted 15 sixes and three fours in the whirlwind knock.

The Australian one-day and T20 representative made 37 off 19 balls in Toombul's clash with Ipswich/Logan at Ken Mackay Oval on Saturday.

 

Brisbane will open their 2018/19 BBL campaign against reigning champion Adelaide Strikers at the Gabba on December 19.

Queensland Premier clubs played two T20 matches on Saturday and one Sunday with "Rivalry Round" this coming Saturday.

Chris Lynn was a hit with the kids. Picture: David Clark / AAP
All Brisbane Heat squad members will be on deck for "Rivalry Round" when Lynn and Matt Renshaw will line-up for Toombul against a Norths side that will include Joe Burns.

The winners of the club competitions around Australia will play in the inaugural CA Foxtel National Premier T20 Championships in Adelaide in March next year.

