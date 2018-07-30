Menu
Chris Lynn is set to re-sign with Queensland Bulls. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Cricket

Chris Lynn eyes Bulls return

by Robert Craddock
30th Jul 2018 11:13 AM
CHRIS LYNN is poised to re-join the Queensland Bulls and may land a leadership role as he moves into contention for World Cup selection.

Power hitter Lynn, who leaves for the Caribbean Premier League next week, is set to sign on for the interstate 50-over Cup which starts in Townsville on September 16 when Queensland play Victoria at Riverway Stadium.

Lynn, who has become a T20 drawcard around the world, is not expected to play red-ball cricket for the Bulls.

But his return for the 50-over game is still a blessing for the Bulls given that keeper and occasional captain Jimmy Peirson has torn his hamstring during pre-season training and is out of the tournament.

Peirson had an operation in Melbourne last week to repair the damage but will miss the start of the season.

Test batsman Usman Khawaja is likely to return as captain but Lynn's experience makes him an obvious choice as deputy.

News of Lynn's return will be welcomed by Test great Adam Gilchrist, who believes Australia will need Lynn's snap and crackle at the top of the order in next season's World Cup in England.

"I think Chris Lynn is a must for Australian white ball cricket teams," Gilchrist said last week.

Chris Lynn after dislocating his right shoulder against New Zealand earlier this year. Picture: AAP
"From what I have witnessed in England, the way England are just based on power and intent. It's really about strength and power and their ability to get it to or over the rope almost at will or just whenever required.

"I think Chris Lynn fits into that and I'd be really keen to see him. The asterisk of course being his fitness and his shoulder issues.''

After suffering a series of shoulder injuries in recent years, Lynn made a satisfying return for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the recent Indian Premier League.

Australia failed to give him a "no objection'' certificate to play in the recent T20 tournament in Canada for which he was a late withdrawal but he has been cleared to play in the Caribbean for the Trinbago Knight Riders.

Queensland has several options to replace Peirson including Lachy Pfeffer, who has first-class experience, plus former Australian under-19 players Tom Healy and Lewin Malady.

