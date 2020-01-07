Menu
Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky live in the Byron Shire with their family.
News

Chris Hemsworth just raised the bar on bushfire donations

Javier Encalada
by
7th Jan 2020 2:07 PM

HOLLYWOOD star Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have pledged a million dollars for the bushfire fundraiser.

The Byron Shire resident made the announcement today via social media.

" Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia," the posts read.

"My family and I are contributing a million dollars.

"Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated.

"In my bio I've added links to support the fire fighters, organisations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time.

"Beyond appreciative to everyone around the world for their well wishes and donations. It really does make a difference, so dig deep!"

The message went to more than 38.9 million followers on Instagram, plus another 3.4 following Elsa Pataky.

See the video here:

The actor will MC this Thursday's Make It Rain 2020 live music fundraiser at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay.

Other Aussie celebrities that have pledged to the appeal have been Kylie Minogue, plus Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, each donating $500,000.

Tweed resident Celeste Barber's global appeal on social media has already gone over $40 million dollars.

