A snapshot of a video showing Chris Hemsworth picking up hitchhiker Scott Hildebrand in Brisbane. Source: Instagram / @chrishemsworth
Hemsworth takes hitchhiker to heaven and back

by Amy Price
22nd Oct 2018 11:01 AM
A HITCHHIKER in Brisbane hit the jackpot when Chris Hemsworth decided to pull over and offer him a very literal lift - via private helicopter.

The A-list actor picked up the Byron Bay-bound hitchhiker on the side of the road after landing in Brisbane with personal trainer Luke Zocchi on Friday, having wrapped filming the new Men in Black reboot in Italy earlier last week.

 

It turns out the hitchhiker was American musician Scott Hildebrand who had travelled from Mexico.

In the video, posted to Hemsworth's Instagram page on Sunday night, Zocchi says: "Just landed in Brizzy (Brisbane) and we've just seen a guy who is hitchhiking to Byron."

 

"We're going to Byron, we'll give him a lift," Hemsworth interjected.

"Little does he know we're getting a chopper," Zocchi continued.

An unsuspecting Hildebrand climbs into the car with his guitar and continually exclaims "no way" as he is driven to his waiting helicopter.

"Chip in for the gas all right, it's four grand," Hemsworth jokes.

 

The duo, the hitchhiker and his guitar then pile into the helicopter and make their way to Hemsworth's Byron pad.

"Alright Scotty, dream's over back to the normal hitchhiking, combis and stuff mate, you're on," Hemsworth said.

The Touris Australia ambassador wrote alongside the video: "Picked up a hitchhiker, wasn't a serial killer which we were stoked about and just happened to be a kick ass musician Scott Hildebrand @scotthilde 🤙👍#WelcomeToAustralia"

