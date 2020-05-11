Chris Hemsworth trainers, yoga and food showcase Byron to the world

BYRON BAY will be one of the locations featured live social media campaign to the world on a special weekend named Live From Aus, part of Tourism Australia’s current With Love From Aus campaign.

On May 16 and 17, the Australia.com Facebook page will showcase exclusive access to some of the most spectacular travel experiences Australia has to offer, with something new every hour.

The local content will start at 8am on Saturday, May 16, with a workout with Chris Hemsworth’s trainers, Luke Zocchi and Dan Churchill from Centr, live from Byron Bay and New York City.

Personal trainer Luke Zocchi directs 30 athletes as they continue their Tokyo Olympic pre-selection training at Broken Head beach in Byron Bay.

On Sunday, the online broadcast will commence with a 6am sunrise yoga session at Elements of Byron Bay.

Then at 10am, the feature will be theme around The Great Aussie Brunch, featuring Three Blue Ducks, live from Sydney, Byron Bay and Melbourne.

The project is important as more than 20,000 workers in Northern NSW are expected to be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, as the tourism industry takes a massive hit.

The weekend will also feature croc encounters with Matt Wright and dance parties with The Wiggles, a penguin parade from Phillip Island and an underwater virtual tour of the Great Barrier Reef, an Uluru sunset and more.

Elements of Byron.

Live from Aus will kick off on Friday, May 15, at 7.30pm on Network Ten’s The Project with a special one-hour broadcast, The Love Australia Project, sponsored by Tourism Australia.

Tourism operators around the country have ben invited to get involved in the promotional effort.

“Stream your own events on your social media channels using the Live from Aus logo. You will be able to download the logo from May 16,” the Tourism Australia website states.

“Let Tourism Australia know about any live streaming events your business has coming up by emailing socialmedia@tourism.australia.com with Live from Aus in the heading.

“If the content is relevant for Tourism Australia’s audiences, Tourism Australia can help promote it.

“Tourism Australia will be releasing guidelines with more information about live streaming.”

Live from Aus will target both domestic and international audiences.

The Live from Aus logo.

The one-hour feature on The Project will focus on domestic audiences, but the project is focusing on both national and international visitors.

The Tourism Australia Holiday Here This Year campaign was temporarily paused during the coronavirus outbreak.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Saturday, May 16

7am: Welcome to Country with Clarence Slockee, live from Sydney’s South Coast

8am: Workout with Chris Hemsworth’s trainers, Luke Zocchi & Dan Churchill from Centr, live from Byron Bay and New York City

9am: Bondi Brekkie Bowls with Guy Turland

10am: Kids Club: Sing and Dance with The Wiggles, live from Sydney

11am: Indigenous Ingredients with Jock Zonfrillo, live from Melbourne

12pm: Koala-ty Time with Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary & Candice Dixon, live from the Gold Coast

1pm: Cheesemaking with Jo Barrett & Matt Stone, live from Yarra Valley

2pm: Putt Like a Pro: Great Golf Courses of Australia Masterclass, live from Barnbougle

3pm: Questacon: Behind the Scenes, live from Canberra

4pm: Underwater Reef Tour with Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef

5pm: Wine For The People: Australia Uncorked, with Unico Zelo, live from the Adelaide Hills

6pm: Uluru Sunset Session with First Nations music curated by Sounds Australia

7pm: Mate Date Dinner Party with Matt Moran, live from Sydney

8pm: An epic Aussie pub trivia night, live from Sydney

9pm: Mona Spectra Light Show, live from Hobart

Sunday, May 17

6am: Sunrise Yoga with Elements of Byron Bay

7am: Coffee Masterclass with ONA Coffee, live from Canberra

8am: Aussie wildlife with Zookeeper Chad & Laura Brown, live from Featherdale Wildlife Park & New York City

9am: Mud Crabbing on Walkabout with Juan Walker, live from Cooya Beach

10am: The Great Aussie Brunch with Three Blue Ducks, live from Sydney, Byron Bay & Melbourne

11am: Kids Club – Artist to be Announced

12pm: Crocodile Encounter with Matt Wright, live from Darwin

1pm: Sunday BBQ Lunch with Hayden Quinn, live from Sydney

2pm: Kimberley Snapshot with Scott Connell, live from the Kimberley

3pm: Wine & Art Pairing with Chester Osborn at the d’Arenberg Cube, live from McLaren Vale

4pm: Kangaroo Feeding with Chris ‘Brolga’ Barns, live from Alice Springs

5pm: Kangaroo Island Tour with Craig Wickham from Exceptional Kangaroo Island

6pm: Penguin Parade Bedtime Stories with Wippa, from Phillip Island

7pm: Dreamtime Stories with Darren ‘Capes’ Capewell, live from Shark Bay

8pm: A Night at the Sydney Opera House

9pm: Sunday Session with Sounds Australia – Artists to be announced