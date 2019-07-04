Menu
Chris Hemsworth goes surfing in a business suit

by Emily Halloran
4th Jul 2019 10:46 AM
Hollywood superstar Chris Hemsworth is no stranger to the Gold Coast's famous beaches. But instead of wearing a rashie, he's been shredding wave in a designer suit.

Gold Coast film production company Fotomedia were the company behind the video - teaming up with International designer label Hugo Boss.

Chris Hemsworth on set of the ad filmed by Fotomedia at a Northern NSW beach. Photo: Fotomedia
Chris Hemsworth on set of the ad filmed by Fotomedia at a Northern NSW beach. Photo: Fotomedia


The Hollywood A-lister who resides in Byron Bay, suited up and hit the surf for the ad.

Fotomedia creative director Lincoln Williams directed the ad with Billinudgel surf filmmaker and co-produced alongside Water's' Little House Productions.

Hemsworth rode the waves himself, with Mr Williams saying "Chris was a total professional".

Chris Hemsworth surfing in the ad. Photo: YouTube - Huge Boss
Chris Hemsworth surfing in the ad. Photo: YouTube - Huge Boss


"The amazing part of the job was that he could catch waves so easily in that suit," he said.

"The footage we shot depended 100 per cent on Chris being able to hold his own in the water.

"Audiences worldwide get that element of surprise to see a star they know from the big screen carving some pretty decent waves.

Chris Hemsworth all suited up to ride wides. Picture: YouTube - Huge Boss
Chris Hemsworth all suited up to ride wides. Picture: YouTube - Huge Boss


"And of course he had to look great walking out of the water in a dripping wet Hugo Boss suit. I don't remember hearing any complaints from the girls on crew."

Mudgeeraba and Hinterland councillor Glenn Tozer's wife Jude Kalman works for Fotomedia.

Cr Tozer shared a photo on Facebook from the set on the day writing: "That feeling when your wife leaves your marriage bed at 2.30am in the morning to go to the beach with 'Chris'".

