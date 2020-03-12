Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth visited Lismore’s Friend of the Koala. Picture: Richard Dobson
Australian actor Chris Hemsworth visited Lismore’s Friend of the Koala. Picture: Richard Dobson
Celebrity

Chris Hemsworth cuddles up to koala in Lismore

JASMINE BURKE
12th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VOLUNTEERS at Friends of the Koala welcomed a special visitor this week when movie star Chris Hemsworth came to Lismore.

Operations and Communication Manager Claire Agnew said Hemsworth got to see the work volunteers do at the Lismore facility.

"He met Dimples, who is a joey in homecare after his mum was hit by a car and he was orphaned, and met the vet nurse Marley Christian," Ms Agnew said.

"He had a tour of the facilities, met other permanent koalas in care, saw our education centre and spoke to Marley about the work we do.

"We were thrilled to have him here visiting his local centre."

Hemsworth also visited partners Bangalow Koalas, who said they were "honoured" to have him stop by and help "spread the important message of saving and protecting the species and its habitat for the future", on a social media post.

chris hemsworth friends of the koala northern rivers entertainment
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Moment that made TV host teary

    Moment that made TV host teary
    • 12th Mar 2020 10:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What will be done about notoriously dangerous blackspot?

        premium_icon What will be done about notoriously dangerous blackspot?

        News WHAT are the government’s plans to upgrade a notoriously dangerous black spot between Goonellebah and Alstonville?

        Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

        premium_icon Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

        Crime THE LISMORE man was arrested in connection to a serious assault at South Lismore on...

        The new childcare centre you’ll wish you could go to

        premium_icon The new childcare centre you’ll wish you could go to

        News PHOTOS: Check out the Northern Rivers’ newest childcare centre

        Bushfire aftermath: ‘The rainforest left needs protecting’

        premium_icon Bushfire aftermath: ‘The rainforest left needs protecting’

        News NORTH Coast Forest Alliance is calling for protective buffers around rainforest and...

        • 12th Mar 2020 9:00 AM