Lynette Dawson
Crime
Crime

Dawson laughs in court: ‘That’s a joke!’

by Janet Fife-Yeomans
14th Dec 2018 2:53 PM
CHRIS Dawson will remain behind bars at least until Monday after a fiery bail hearing during which he was admonished by the magistrate for loudly exclaiming "That's a joke" and laughing "You're kidding" as the prosecution outlined its case in Sydney's Central Local Court.

Chris Dawson escorted by NSW Police detectives to Sydney Police Centre at Surry Hills. Picture: Dan Himbrechts
Chris Dawson escorted by NSW Police detectives to Sydney Police Centre at Surry Hills. Picture: Dan Himbrechts

The former sports teacher accused of the cold case murder of his wife Lynette Dawson in 1982 appeared via videolink from Silverwater Jail wearing prison greens, his deep tan faded since his arrest last week.

Chris (Right) and Paul Dawson from an ABC appearance in 1975.
Chris (Right) and Paul Dawson from an ABC appearance in 1975.

Crown prosecutor Craig Everson opposed Dawson's bail application saying he looked so much like his twin brother Paul and they could pass each for each other.

That's when Dawson, 70, said loudly and laughed: "You're joking."

Magistrate Robert Williams said: "Mr Dawson it's better if you are quiet."

Dawson replied: "Sorry Sir, I didn't know you could hear me."

70 year old Chris Dawson faces charges of murder over the death of his wife Lyn Dawson. PIC: Lyndon Mechielsen
70 year old Chris Dawson faces charges of murder over the death of his wife Lyn Dawson. PIC: Lyndon Mechielsen

He had earlier spoken out as Mr Everson was casting doubt on the claimed sightings of Lynette after she disappeared on January 9, 1982. Dawson has maintained that she went missing from their Bayview home on Sydney's northern beaches, telling him she wanted some "time".

Mr Everson said there was "serious doubt" about the reported sightings including one woman who claimed she had seen Lynette on the Central Coast get into a car and driving off.

"She couldn't drive and she didn't have a car," Mr Everson said.

Dawson said loudly; "You're joking."

His lawyer Greg Walsh argued his client should get bail because the case against him was only circumstantial.

Lynette Dawson
Lynette Dawson

Dawson's older brother Peter Dawson, 72, was in court and Mr Walsh said he was prepared to lodge a surety of $750,000 and that Dawson himself would match that surety with a Queensland home worth over $1 million.

Mr Walsh said Dawson hadn't tried to interfere with witnesses even though it was almost three decades since Lynette went missing and despite the massive publicity of The Teacher's Pet podcast which has been downloaded 31 million times around the world.

Mr Everson opposed bail and said Dawson was an "unacceptable flight risk".

Magistrate Mr Williams adjourned the case to 2pm on Monday and remanded Dawson in custody to then.

