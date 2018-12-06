Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Journalist Charlie Peel said Mr Dawson turned red in court when hearing part of the case against him. Picture: Richard Gosling
Journalist Charlie Peel said Mr Dawson turned red in court when hearing part of the case against him. Picture: Richard Gosling
Crime

Chris Dawson charged with murder of missing wife

6th Dec 2018 12:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHRIS Dawson has been formally charged with the murder of former wife Lynette, who went missing in 1982, at Sydney Police Centre.

Dawson arrived in Sydney this morning after his extradition flight from the Gold Coast.

Dawson mostly looked out the window during the flight, showing little emotion, and did not leave his seat. Upon arrival in Sydney just before 10:00am, he was escorted into a blue sedan, with two police vehicles following closely behind.

CHRIS Dawson has been formally charged with the murder of former wife Lynette, who went missing in 1982, at Sydney Police Centre.

The 70-year-old was arrested on a warrant and hauled before a Queensland court yesterday, almost four decades after his wife was last seen alive. Mrs Dawson was 33 when she went missing in January 1982, leaving behind two young daughters.

Her absence was not reported until the following month.

Dawson, a former Newtown Jets rugby league player, has long denied involvement in her death after The Australian's podcast The Teacher's Pet thrust the case back into the public spotlight.

He's been refused bail to appear at Central Local Court this afternoon.

More Stories

Show More
chris dawson crime editors picks lyn dawson teachers pet

Top Stories

    Blogger wants UM leader to pay all costs in defamation trial

    premium_icon Blogger wants UM leader to pay all costs in defamation trial

    News A COURT has been told that Serge Benhayon had a “superior financial position” to the defendant, Esther Rockett.

    BOOZE BOOM: 8 businesses brewing in your backyard

    premium_icon BOOZE BOOM: 8 businesses brewing in your backyard

    Business Looking for a uniquely Northern Rivers Christmas gift this year?

    • 6th Dec 2018 12:47 PM
    Meet the 82-year-old who dances at pubs and sunbakes naked

    premium_icon Meet the 82-year-old who dances at pubs and sunbakes naked

    News Watch these nine daredevils in this Screenworks and Feros project

    Why this Casino business is paying for kids' swim lessons

    premium_icon Why this Casino business is paying for kids' swim lessons

    News "I couldn't swim... but now I can swim near the deep end"

    Local Partners