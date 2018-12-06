Chris Dawson charged with murder of missing wife

Journalist Charlie Peel said Mr Dawson turned red in court when hearing part of the case against him. Picture: Richard Gosling

Journalist Charlie Peel said Mr Dawson turned red in court when hearing part of the case against him. Picture: Richard Gosling

CHRIS Dawson has been formally charged with the murder of former wife Lynette, who went missing in 1982, at Sydney Police Centre.

Dawson arrived in Sydney this morning after his extradition flight from the Gold Coast.

Dawson mostly looked out the window during the flight, showing little emotion, and did not leave his seat. Upon arrival in Sydney just before 10:00am, he was escorted into a blue sedan, with two police vehicles following closely behind.

CHRIS Dawson has been formally charged with the murder of former wife Lynette, who went missing in 1982, at Sydney Police Centre.

The 70-year-old was arrested on a warrant and hauled before a Queensland court yesterday, almost four decades after his wife was last seen alive. Mrs Dawson was 33 when she went missing in January 1982, leaving behind two young daughters.

Her absence was not reported until the following month.

Dawson, a former Newtown Jets rugby league player, has long denied involvement in her death after The Australian's podcast The Teacher's Pet thrust the case back into the public spotlight.

He's been refused bail to appear at Central Local Court this afternoon.