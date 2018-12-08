Menu
Award-winning house designer Chris Clout.
Chris Clout Design guilty of 'holding out' as architect

7th Dec 2018 5:36 PM
THE Australian Institute of Architects has welcomed a decision by the Brisbane Magistrates Court to impose penalties on a Sunshine Coast company, having found them guilty of offences against the Architects Act 2002 (the Act).

The Court found Christopher Peter Clout and Chris Clout Design Pty Ltd had committed "holding out" offences under the Act.

Queensland law prohibits individuals and companies from holding out to be an architect, use the title 'architect' or to use the words 'architectural services' or 'architectural design services' unless they are a registered architect with the Board of Architects of Queensland.

Queensland Chapter president Paul Trotter said architects were highly qualified professionals who require a minimum of eight years of study, work experience and professional accreditation to become a registered architect in Queensland.

"The law ensures only those individuals who have achieved the correct, extensive qualifications and registration can call themselves architects," Mr Trotter said.

