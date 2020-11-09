Chopper’s urgent flights after two serious motorbike crashes

Stock images of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter on missions on the North Coast

THE WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had a busy day yesterday, responding to two serious incidents on the Northern Rivers.

Just before 6pm Sunday night the chopper was tasked by Ambulance NSW to Carramar Road, Ellangowan, to reports of a 51-year-old man suffering serious injuries after falling from his motorcycle.

According to a helicopter spokesman, ambulance paramedics arrived on scene and commenced treatment of the male prior to the arrival of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team.

The Medical Team assisted in treatment and stabilised the male prior to being flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital suffering serious chest injuries.

The incident occurred just a few kilometres from an incident last week where a man's truck left the Summerland Way and flipped, causing him chest, arm and neck injuries.

Later that night, they were again called out for another serious motorcycle incident in the Kyogle area.

Stock images of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter on missions on the North Coast

Just after 6pm Sunday the helicopter was tasked on an urgent inter-hospital retrieval from the Kyogle Hospital to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The spokesman said a 30-year-old man had suffered serious traumatic injuries following an incident on a motorbike.

The man was driven to the Kyogle Hospital just before 6pm after being transported from the crash scene, believed to be west of Kyogle.

The male was stabilised at Kyogle Hospital by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team prior to being flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier in the day, the hospital was called further west to a take a man from Inverell Hospital to the Gold Coast.

The 62-year-old taken was earlier involved in a motor vehicle collision and suffering from a serious cardiac condition.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team has stabilised the patient prior to being flown direct to the Gold Coast.