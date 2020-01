The Westpac Helicopter was called to Gosford Hospital twice to convey ill patients to other specialist hospitals in Sydney. Picture: supplied

EARLIER this morning the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Brunswick Heads.

At the Brunswick River a 54-year-old male was treated by the aircraft doctor and critical care paramedic.

The man suffered a cardiac arrest he was stabilised and transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.