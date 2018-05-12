Chopper rescue for man left stranded near top of Mt Warning

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has completed the winch recovery of a 49yo male from a point just below the summit of Mt Warning.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was deployed to Mt Warning last night, after reports a 49-year-old man was left stranded near the summit.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter liaison Roger Fry said the helicopter was deployed around 5pm.

"He was actually located just below the change, which is about 250 metres short of the summit and he was at one of the winch platforms," Mr Fry said.

A NSW Critical care paramedic was winched to the remote part of the track to recover the 49-year-old bush walker.

Mr Fry said the man didn't sustain any major injuries.

"He just needed a recovery because he was unable to make the three kilometre decent back down to the carpark," Mr Fry said.

"It was more physically and the fact it was left till after last light, to allow ground crews to get in it would of been a very difficult trek down the mountain with this gentleman so that's why it was elected to do this quick recovery and bring him back to Lismore."

"It was trying to negate the use of all the other emergency services that would of had to been called in for many hours to carry the gentleman down."