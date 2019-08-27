Car crashes, catches fire in school playground

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to Kyogle following reports of a serious crash.

UPDATE 2.08pm: THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter reports a 65-year-old male sole occupant of the vehicle has been transported to Kyogle district hospital in a serious condition.

The male will be stabilised on scene by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team before being flown direct to the Gold Coast University Hospital suffering from serious injuries.

UPDATE 1.45pm: A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the playground of a school in Kyogle had suffered a cardiac arrest but was unable to clarify whether it happened before or after the incident.

"He's been taken by road ambulance to Kyogle Memorial Hospital in serious condition," he said.

UPDATE 1.40pm: AN elderly man has been taken to hospital after his car burst into flames in the playground of a Kyogle school.

A Fire and Rescue Kyogle crew attended St Brigid's Primary School on Groom St, Kyogle at 12.50pm today after reports a car had crashed through the fence and caught on fire in the playground.

"The car was alight in the playground area at the school," a Fire and Rescue spokesman said.

"An elderly male driver was removed from the car and transported.

"Our crew pretty quickly got the fire under control in a few minutes.

"The driver may have had a medical episode."

Original story: THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to Kyogle to reports of a single vehicle crash on the Summerland Way.

The accident is reported to be within the township and initial reports of a sole male occupant of the vehicle suffering serious injuries.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team will flown to the Kyogle Hospital Helipad then transported to scene by Ambulance vehicle.