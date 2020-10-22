Chopper medical team puts man into induced coma for flight

URGENT TRANSFER: A man, 58, was transferred fro a road ambulance to the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter Lismore Team who flew him to the Gold Coast University Hospital. File photo.

URGENT TRANSFER: A man, 58, was transferred fro a road ambulance to the Westpac Life Saver Helicopter Lismore Team who flew him to the Gold Coast University Hospital. File photo.

PARAMEDICS drove an injured Northern Rivers man with a serious head trauma to a waiting helicopter for transfer to hospital early on Thursday morning.

Shortly before 1am today, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter flew the man from their Lismore operational base to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team rendezvoused with ASNSW Paramedics from Maclean who had a man, 58, with serious head injuries after a fall (not confirmed) at his residence at Maclean.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the man and placed him into induced coma before he was road transferred to the Helicopter Base and airlifted direct to a Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.