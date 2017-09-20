Chopper lands at school to deliver important message

EVANS River Community Public School was the first of 3000 schools to see the latest Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The visit yesterday was all part of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Schools Program which educates students about the importance of non-for-profit emergency services in their local community.

Instructional Leader at Evans River K-12 School Tracy Durheim said 180 students from kindergarten to Year 6 were thrilled to see the new AW139 helicopter land at their school.

"It was great for them to hear about the training people have to do and the different types of jobs -you've got the pilot, the medic, the doctor and the people who have to do the training for the water rescues,” Ms Durheim said.

"Lots of students talked about how they had been in the helicopter as a patient.”

Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter Service Regional Marketing Manager Zeke Huish said yesterday was a chance for one lucky school in the program to receive a visit from the Lismore based service.

"The students were able to ask our pilot and crew about their roles, the aircraft and how the service helps to save lives around the region,” Mr Huish said.

"Over 5000 students participate in the program which gives them a behind the scenes look at how service's like ours operate, including how we prepare for a mission, the equipment we have on-board and how we deliver patients to hospitals.”

Ms Durheim said typically the helicopter visit is at the end of the program.

"I think we went about it typically in the wrong way,” Ms Durheim said.

"I think it would be beneficial for the kids here because now they are inspired and they have the knowledge to support the learning they will do.

"Anything that promotes opportunities for children to learn about possible jobs, especially in rural areas.”

Mr Huish thanked Westpac and Evans Rivers school for accommodating such a great program and visit for the service.