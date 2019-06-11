Menu
Crime

Chopper, dog squad help in dramatic highway chase

11th Jun 2019 11:37 AM
A MAN has been arrested at Wooyung following a police pursuit on the M1 this morning.

About 8.30am, officers from Tweed Byron Police District initiated a pursuit with an alleged stolen truck on Ewingsdale Road, Byron Bay. The flatbed truck turned onto the Pacific Motorway driving northbound in the southbound lanes, where police terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.

The truck was located at Brunswick Heads and a further pursuit was engaged before again being terminated for safety reasons.

With the assistance of the NSW Police Dog Unit and Queensland PolAir, a man was located and arrested a short time later in bushland at a Wooyung Road property.

He has been taken to Byron Bay Police Station for further inquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

