The Westpac Rescue Chopper picks up a patient at Jackadgery

The Westpac Rescue Chopper picks up a patient at Jackadgery

THERE was more trouble on Clarence Valley roads this morning as the helicopter was called to transport a patient early this morning.

The Westpac Life Saver rescue helicopter was tasked early this morning to a single vehicle rollover at Jackadgery.

A 34yr old female was flown to Gold Coast University hospital in stable condition.

No roads were reported closed, and the injury status of the woman is currently unknown.