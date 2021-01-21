NIGHT MISSION: 15-year-old boy's 'urgent' hospital transfer

A 15-year-old boy has been flown to a Queensland hospital for further treatment for a serious medical condition.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked on Wednesday night to an "urgent inter-hospital transfer".

The boy needed to be airlifted from Lismore Base Hospital to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

A spokesman from the rescue helicopter service said the 15-year-old was suffering a "serious medical condition that required specialist medical treatment".

"The young man was stabilised at Lismore by the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team prior to being airlifted direct to the QCH in a stable condition," he said.

Earlier this week, the chopper was tasked to take a 10-year-old boy to the same hospital.

That child was also suffering a medical condition and needed further treatment.