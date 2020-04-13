Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter
Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter
News

Chopper airlifts man with serious burns to Gold Coast

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Apr 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 13th Apr 2020 4:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been flown by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the Gold Coast Hospital with serious burns after an incident while clearing.

Coffs/Clarence police said that a 47-year-old man was clearing some property around 6pm Saturday night with a bulldozer.

They believe the man was also burning off debris and attempted to move some of the pile while it was still on fire.

The police spokesman said that it's unknown how flames then spread to the bulldozer, causing the man to suffer burns to his arms and torso.

The man was able to extinguish the fire himself, and returned to his home and called emergency services.

Ambulance NSW paramedics treated the man on scene, before the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called, where the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised him for the flight to the Gold Coast.

He was last reported in a serious but stable condition.

It was the second operation for the chopper service on Saturday, when tasked on a medical retrieval to Coffs Harbour Hospital to transfer a 60 year old male to John Hunter Hospital suffering a medical condition requiring specialist treatment.

The Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the patient prior to the flight to Newcastle.

emerald beach gold coast hospital westpac chopper
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Possible rate relief for inner CBD businesses

        premium_icon Possible rate relief for inner CBD businesses

        News COUNCIL management have recommended the income raised from business CBD rates be reduced by 50 per cent.

        Unlikely fee debated in drastic changes to council charges

        premium_icon Unlikely fee debated in drastic changes to council charges

        News CALLS for an extra Burns Point Ferry fee charge only item debated.

        New technology delivers age-old story on Easter Sunday

        premium_icon New technology delivers age-old story on Easter Sunday

        News ALSTONVILLE Anglican Church delivers the Easter service online amid coronavirus...

        Surfers can now compete in online competition

        premium_icon Surfers can now compete in online competition

        Sport NEW online series allows surfers to upload video footage to win junior title.