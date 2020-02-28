Choked, punched and shorts cut for being ‘slutty’

A GOLD Coast powder coater choked his girlfriend, punched her in the eye and called her a "whore" in a drawn-out attack when the woman was in her underwear.

Corey Raymond Jensen, 26, also threatened to kill them both and cut up her shorts because they were too "slutty" during the incident, which started when the 19-year-old woman was asleep on a couch.

Jensen pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to strangulation, assault occasioning bodily harm, wilful damage and public nuisance.

He will walk from jail in just two months after Judge David Kent sentenced him to three years prison with parole release on April 27.

Jensen has been in custody since the attack, which began late on April 27 last year and ended in the early hours of April 28.

"You choked her to the extent her breath stopped, although that was only for a brief time," Judge Kent said.

"It was described as being a terrifying and degrading incident.

"Strangulation can be a predictive indicator of more serious offending up to and including homicide so it is correctly regarded by the court as serious conduct."

Prosecutor Kathleen Christopherson told the pair began to argue after the woman found a stud earring in Jensen's home which was not hers.

Jensen then called her a "whore" so the woman left.

Ms Christopherson said the woman came back after Jensen threatened to kill himself.

The court was told the pair went to bed but later argued so the woman moved to the couch.

Jensen ripped a blanket off her while she was sleeping and then hit her so hard in the head she hit the wall.

"He mocked her for crying and called her a 'whore' again and began cutting up her shorts, saying they were 'slutty'," Ms Christopherson said.

It was then Jensen grabbed her by the throat for about 10 seconds, cutting off of her breath.

The attack continued, during which he threatened to kill them both, kicked over a table, slashed a wall hanging and said he "wished he had the balls to take them both out".

The woman was left with a black eye and marks on her neck.

"It's very plain from the facts this would have been absolutely terrifying for her," Ms Christopherson said.

"It's gone on for so long, it's violent and she is virtually naked throughout."

Defence barrister Sarah Thompson, instructed by Cooper Maloy Legal, said Jensen had been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome and attention deficit disorder and had difficulty with drugs.

"The offending can be seen as the result of poor mental health and alcohol abuse," she said.

Ms Thompson tendered a letter Jensen had written to the court apologising for his actions.

She said he was taking steps to overcome his difficulties with relationships.