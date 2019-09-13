Choir performs for underground lovers of music

THE FRENCH, The Jam, The Wombles and the Velvets all did it.

Now Byron Shire chamber choir, Dynasty8, is doing it...going underground, later this month, to perform in an ex-railway tunnel near Nerang.

"Dynasty8 is determined to find non-traditional resonant spaces to perform music that was originally written to bounce around in cavernous Catholic cathedrals,” said founding member Janet Swain.

"But there are not many big cathedrals here on the Northern Rivers.”

The underground gig will follow their performance later in September at the Catholic Church in Brunswick Heads with special guests, Tobias Cole- an internationally acclaimed counter tenor and David Bennet- with his spectacular gongs.

Dynasty8 is directed by Janet's mother, Elizabeth Swain- Director of Music at Newington College for twenty years and Musical Director of St Mary's Cathedral Choir in Sydney.

Liz's professional life has been dedicated to the development of the art of classical choral singing in Australia.

Now a Byron Shire resident, she formed Dynasty8 to perform her 'musical bucket list'.

In 2018, instead of an 80th birthday brunch, Janet, Liz and friends cooked up Brunswick Heads Festival of the Voice, now in its second year.

Dynast8 will be singing music ranging from a fragment written in the 12th century to contemporary pieces.

Above ground from 3pm on Saturday September 28 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (Cnr Old Pacific Highway and Mullumbimbi Street, Brunswick Heads) . -

Underground from 3pm on Sunday September 29 at the Ernest Junction Tunnel- Park near 32 Industrial Drive, Molendinar and follow signs to the park behind.

Please note, there are no toilets at this venue, so do stop at a servo just in case and bring a camping chair or mat to sit on.

Tunnel is a pleasant 250m walk. If you require assistance right to the 'door' please call the number below)

Tickets: $20/$25. Go to: Bookings and info: www.dynasty8.org or call 0438 965 397