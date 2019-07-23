Menu
FINDING THEIR VOICE: Everyone's favourite fake Russian choir Dustyesky are releasing their first vinyl.
Choir distils sweet sounds and gherkin liquor

Christian Morrow
by
23rd Jul 2019 9:13 AM
EVERYONE'S favourite fake Russian Men's Choir, Dustyesky are releasing their first album this Saturday at Brunswick Picture House.

Its a six track 45rpm vinyl album with a worlds first photo of the choir members- all 28 of them.

If you're extremely lucky you may be able to get all 28 singers signatures on the cover. What a collectors item.

This is the fifth anniversary of the choir who according to North Coast legend came together when they found themselves working together at a tractor and type writer repair collective at Main Arm.

The group bonded and began singing songs of their homeland after imbibing a little too much of the gherkin liquor they distil in their leisure hours.

Dustyesky first performed at the Mullum Music Festival under the baton of local choir master and musical director Andrew Swain.

"We are a group of men who meet on Tuesday nights to sing, swap stories and solve life's problems,” he said.

"The band sing traditional folk Russian songs including Orthodox Church Music, hymns as well as the Russian national anthem.

"We learn to sing the songs phonetically so it takes time and dedication- it took us 6 months to learn 2 new songs.

"The choir is the product of a whole lot of Labor and even more Love and that's what draws us all together, like a family.

This weekend's launch show is also the first step along our glorious shining path to next year's Edinburgh Festival in August next year.

The show also has a narrative woven through it with the choir's MC Mark Swivel handling introductions, providing back stories on many of the singers as well as hilarious anecdote from the day to day operations at the tractor and typewriter repair collective.

Swivel also makes sure the choir maintains an appropriate level of patriotic fervour, as well as promoting the health benefits of gherkin liquor.

At 7pm this Saturday at Brunswick Picture House.

With very special guests: Joel Salom (International Man of Circus) and The Flash Collective

choirs dustyesky mullum music festival norther rivers community
Lismore Northern Star

