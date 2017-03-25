Chocolate Fantasy promises to heat up Casino

CHOCOLATE Fantasy is a group of male exotic dancers and strippers from the Gold Coast founded in June 2015.

The list of dancers part of this troupe includes:

Jeff: The newest on the scene, Jeff was trained by the dance choreographers at Chocolate Fantasy. After six months of work getting ready for the role, organisers confirmed he is now ready to indulge in your wildest fantasies.

Jeff from Gold Coast-based male stripper troupe Chocolate Fantasy.

Seductive Chocolate: He is one of the leading Gold Coast male strippers based in the Gold Coast. He lays high in pride into the authenticity of his character and his dance abilities.

Seductive Chocolate from Gold Coast-based male stripper troupe Chocolate Fantasy.

Thor: The blond demigod has travelled all across Europe and Las Vegas providing entertainment to many. "He will ensure the ladies get what they deserve," reads the Chocolate Fantasy website.

Thor from Gold Coast-based male stripper troupe Chocolate Fantasy.

Brendon: This self-confessed "bad boy" offers a unique type of performance in this industry, with his brand new bad-breaking prisoner routine promising to leave audiences with goosebumps.

Brendon from Gold Coast-based male stripper troupe Chocolate Fantasy.

Josh: According to the troupe's website, he is "a legend in this industry" with over four years of experience. "He is back and ready to take over take over and dominate once again," his bio reads. It also explains Jeff is a very gifted performer "sure to make your special occasion the night to remember".

Josh from Gold Coast-based male stripper troupe Chocolate Fantasy.

Xavier: With a his background in pole-dancing and acrobatics, Xavier will brings his skills to the next level, to keep audiences hot off their seats.

Xavier from Gold Coast-based male stripper troupe Chocolate Fantasy.

Troy: He promises never to disappoint when it comes to entertaining. Standing at 6'3, Troy is hard to miss out.

Troy from Gold Coast-based male stripper troupe Chocolate Fantasy.