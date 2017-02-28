Chloe is missing. Have you seen her?

CHLOE Byrnes is a 26 year old female with a thin build, shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes who is missing.

Police have advised Chloe also has a treble clef (musical note) tattoo on her right wrist.

She was last seen wearing a grey singlet, denim shorts and thongs.

She was last seen in Lismore on Wednesday, February 22.

Her family and police are concerned for her welfare.

If you see Chloe or know where she is, we urge you to call your local station ASAP or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E63831921

Please feel free to share this post to friends and groups in the local area.