Chip van will chip away at mental health stigma

THE family of beloved former Lismore City Council city centre manager Jason Mumford are trying to chip away at the stigma surrounding mental illness - one chip at a time.

Adam Mumford said his brother Jason, who died in July, always had a dream to open his own chip shop and now his passion for the deep fryer will come to life at this year's Eat the Street - the award winning event that Jason created in 2015.

But Mr Mumford said this isn't any old chip van.

"We're making Jason's dream a reality but we'll also be employing people with mental health issues in the Northern Rivers," Mr Mumford said.

"We're finding our staff through Headspace and they'll be paid the normal going rate.

"We'll also going to give back every part of of our profit to our region and directly to those who need it.

"We'll be donating around 40 per cent of our turnover back to local mental health charities but as we go on and become more refined, we expect to be donating about 60 per cent."

Mr Mumford said he hoped the van, which is expected to travel across the Northern Rivers to a new location every three days, will be a place where discussions around mental health can start.

"This is going to be more than a food trailer, this is going to be a platform where people will get to know us and they'll start realising that if they want to talk they can do this at this place," Mr Mumford said.

Hungry customers will be able to get stuck into some fresh hot chips sprinkled with a variety of salt options, including smoked tomato and basil, rosemary and garlic, salt bush and even sweet combinations such as vanilla cinnamon sugar and salted caramel.

But don't worry, there will be home-made sauce options also available.

"Jason was an avid chip eater, his favourite meal was fish and chips," Mr Mumford said.

"We want to bring a bit of style and class to the humble chip.

"It's pure comfort food and people love getting out a beautiful big bag of chips, whether to eat them after a surf or game of soccer."

The Chip Inn with Jase van will be hitting the streets of Lismore on March 9, with plans to be staying in the CBD for a few weeks before moving to other areas of the Northern Rivers.