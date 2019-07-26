Chip in to help those doing it tough during the drought

HEARTFELT APPEAL: North Coast Drought Appeal organiser Anne Thompson, who has been an organiser since 1994, urged the Northern Rivers community to dig deep to help struggling farmers out west.

AS THE big dry continues out west, the 26th North Coast Drought Appeal will again be sending support to farming families doing it tough.

Long time appeal organiser Anne Thompson, urged the Northern Rivers community to dig deep where they could.

"Last year the drought conditions were dire, now they are disastrous with many places running out of water or under tight water restrictions," Ms Thompson said.

"We only have to look in our own cupboards for grocery items we can do without."

She urged people to donate donate non-perishable food items that weren't past the use-by date or in rusty cans.

Items such as tea, coffee, sweet biscuits, crackers, fruit cakes, cereal, tinned fruit/vegetables/soup/tuna/salmon; jams, vegemite, peanut butter, honey, packet mixes, sauces, pasta, rice, long-life milk, as well as treats like dried fruit, nuts and lollies.

Normally Anne would say 'no chocolate as it melts' but at this time of the year maybe it would be OK.

Toiletries are also needed sanitary and laundry products, as well as pet food.

Ms Thompson called for volunteers to help when packing for the drought appeal commences at the Lismore Showground Pavilion at the end of July.

"Everything should be in by September 26," she said.

"Please gather with friends, families, neighbours, clubs, schools, churches and let us once again show our farmers that they are not forgotten and maybe lift their spirits for just a little while."

Cash donations can also be made to North Coast Drought Appeal, BSB- 728 - 728 A/C No288.

Drop off points will be at the following places: