Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Police have found the body of a Chinese national in a Sydney unit.
Crime

Chinese woman found dead in unit

by Mark Morri Crime Editor
27th Nov 2019 4:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE body of a woman believed to have been murdered has been found in a unit on Sydney's north shore.

Police discovered the body of the woman, a Chinese national, at an address on Bobbin Rd at Pymble this morning about 10am.

Her husband is believed to have left the country recently with the couple's two young children. The children are Australian citizens.

"What happens to the children is now a major source of negotiations between a number of parties,'' a person involved in the investigation told the Daily Telegraph

More to come

More Stories

body found homicide murder woman killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire burns large areas of Nightcap, Jerusalem National Parks

        Fire burns large areas of Nightcap, Jerusalem National Parks

        News MYALL Creek Rd fire remains at Watch and Act.

        MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        premium_icon MOST WANTED: Nine people police need to speak with urgently

        News POLICE are looking to speak with nine people they believe can assist them with...

        RED ALERT: Blue-green algae apparent across region

        RED ALERT: Blue-green algae apparent across region

        News A Red Alert level warning indicates that people should not undertake recreational...

        Where can rural residents get emergency water?

        premium_icon Where can rural residents get emergency water?

        News Whian Whian resident concerned for families on rural properties accessing emergency...